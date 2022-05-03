New features have been added to the Mind software suite to make workflows for digital cutting of textiles easier, more profitable and more efficient on Zünd machines.

The updates include an improved user interface, which is said to be more intuitive and able to provide deeper integration with management information system (MIS) data and production workflows.

It also offers additional tools specific to textile processing and opens up new possibilities in the exchange of data with third-party suppliers.

It is described by Zünd Systemtechnik as “the most significant and comprehensive software update” since it first introduced the Mind workflow suite five years ago.

For print-and-cut textile applications, the system now also supports register marks created in Zünd Cut Center (ZCC).

MindCut is now also compatible with PrimeCenter and RIP software from other manufacturers through multi-layer PDFs.

Improvements have been made to the way the system controls the Zünd ICC camera used to capture the exact position of printed parts on the cutter, allowing for perfectly matching cut to print.

In Version 5.3, MindCut now also fully supports the cradle feeder 100 with integrated cut-off function, Leibinger Jet3, the laser module LM 100W and the V-Cut Tool – VCT2.

With adjustments made to the step-by-step guidance through the nesting process, the nesting portion of the user interface in MindGest has been improved as well.

Users now have the option to graphically display relevant production data and are able to see anticipated nesting times at a glance.

Pattern matching has also been improved with better guidance throughout the process. The system now displays the pattern in a separate window allowing the user to verify the settings before proceeding.

With Version 5.3, MindGest now supports scan-to-stock and scan-to-order workflows. The latter is an offline process that allows for digitising hides and nesting parts away from the cutter through a capturing system like MindCut.

In the Scan-to-Stock workflow, hides are digitised and then temporarily “stocked” until production can proceed.

These workflows are in contrast to the inline process in which hides are captured/digitised and parts are nested directly on the Zünd cutting system.

The labels for marking digitised hides can now be individually designed and the interface for nested jobs has been improved as well.

The Model Importer has been enhanced with additional functionalities such as the option to automatically create seam allowances.

