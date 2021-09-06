Zünd has introduced a new web-based monitoring tool that gives users access to cutter performance data at a glance.

Called Zünd Connect, it compiles production data from integrated Zünd cutting systems into meaningful key performance indicators such as cutter capacity, availability and overall equipment effectiveness.

Zünd Connect was developed to create transparency and identify areas in the digital cutting workflow with potential for improvement.

Using Zünd Connect, the user can see at a glance when and, more importantly, why machine interruptions occur, how much time is spent in set-up, and what the availability of each machine is.

The system records productivity levels over a freely definable period using Zünd Cut Center – ZCC (Version 3.4 or later) as its data source.

This comprehensive overview of production data reveals connections that are often overlooked. Zünd Connect consists of multiple dashboards with specific options for evaluating data.

The Overview dashboard provides past production data and indicates, for example, fluctuations in machine use. The user can select various views and switch between indices for overall equipment effectiveness (OEE), availability and capacity. In addition, a filter function can be used to compare performance across different shifts.

The Job List dashboard shows a list of processed jobs, what they entailed, the time it took to produce them and the cutting distance travelled per job. Diagrams show the time spent by each individual material/substrate, processing method, tool and module. In reference to materials, for example, bar graphs show the processing time for each material used during a specified time frame.

The Loss Detection dashboard visualises losses in terms of time. It shows, for example, when process interruptions tend to occur most often. Loss detection enables the user to evaluate factors such as the specific time frames, materials or tools most likely to be associated with interruptions.

The Interruption Statistics dashboard lists the reasons for interruptions. The user can filter for time of day, material, method, tool or module. The statistical representation shows the user how many hours the cutters were unable to produce during a specified period because of machine interruptions.

Zünd Connect is available in a “Monitor” or an “Analyzer” version. “Monitor” consists of a graphical display of overall equipment effectiveness and is available to all ZCC users for free.

“Analyzer” makes it possible to perform subsequent analysis and pinpoint productivity losses. This provides the necessary tools for the user to be able to evaluate the production process and recommend improvements.

zund.com