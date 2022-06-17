“I added the shiny border to give it a bit extra, as the all-in-ones will mainly be used when the students go to competitions and shows.

“They’ve gone down really well — I’ve also made a costume bag to match, and sold around 30 of them so far.”

Ruddy Duck Printshop decorated SF Minni’s Kids All In One (SM470) and SF Clothing’s Unisex All In One (SF470), both supplied by PenCarrie, plus Quadra’s Suit Cover (QD031) supplied by Ralawise.

Using Adobe Illustrator and Roland Cut Studio plug-in software to create the logo, Phil printed the all-in-ones and suit covers with a Roland Camm-1 GS-24 plotter and Stahls’ Hotronix Fusion IQ heat press, both supplied by Amaya Sales UK. He used Stahls’ CadCut White Premium Plus and Disco Golden Yellow heat transfer vinyl from Target Transfers.

www.instagram.com/ruddy_duck_printshop