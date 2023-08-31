Zakeke says it revolutionises how brands and retailers interact with their customers by offering a live, interactive product personalisation experience complete with 3D/AR views
“Seamlessly integrating with both online and offline platforms, it provides an enriched ‘design-your-own’ experience that engages consumers, and meets their unique tastes and needs,” explains the Italian software company.
“In an era where customers desire to have a central role in product design, Zakeke meets this demand by enabling mass customisation!”
With limitless visual customisation options, customers can also personalise products by selecting from a wide variety of designs, creating templates in editable areas, and choosing from an array of colours, sizes and styles, adds Zakeke.
“Businesses can automate their processes for a seamless go-to-print experience. Cloud-based, cross-platform and multilingual to fit any store, anywhere, Zakeke is the ultimate professional, visual commerce platform.”
