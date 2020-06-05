Product customisation company YR has announced the launch of its new website offering custom face masks.

Now live in the UK, YRMasks.com enables customers to express their individuality through the creation of their own unique designs, which are then printed onto the face masks, explains YR.

“We wanted to create something fun and easy to use to help people get access to the masks they need to carry on normal day-to-day living. The masks can also be bought in bulk and fully customised for business — they’re a great way to inject your personality into a mask.”

The YR face masks are made from a 100% polyester outer shell with a full-colour print, and are washable on a cool wash cycle. The inside of the masks is 100% cotton, and there is a replaceable filter for an extra layer of protection — however, they’re not medical masks.

New mask styles and design options will gradually be made available, with shipping to Europe coming soon and launching in the US on 10 June.

www.yrmasks.com

www.thisisyr.com