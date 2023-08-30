Your Print Specialists (YPS) is to showcase Mimaki’s new TxF150-75 direct-to-film (DTF) printer at The Print Show 2023.

The printer will be presented as a complete solution, together with oven and heat press to demonstrate the entire workflow from graphic design to the finished product.

Alongside this, the Moditech EWS application table and the Roland TrueVIS VG3-540 solvent print and cut machine will also be on the stand. It’s the first time YPS has shown the Moditech EWS in the UK.

Georgia Brown, YPS managing director, said the company was extremely excited to be exhibiting the products.

“Mimaki’s new direct-to-film printer is a real game-changer for the industry, enabling high-quality textile and garment printing at a production level.

“YPS has broadened the package to provide a complete solution, including design, adhesive application, oven-fixation and heat press, and this will all be available to see in action at The Print Show.”

The TxF150-75 is Mimaki’s first DTF printer and has been designed to overcome many of the issues common with other DTF printers in the market. It provides a highly reliable and stable DTF print workflow, enabling print companies to deliver top-quality graphics on garments and other textile fabrics.

Features of the EWS include a tilting table surface, motorised table height control and built-in wheels.

“Every aspect of the Moditech EWS design is dedicated to enhancing the overall user experience,” explained Georgia. “Its sophistication, safety, remarkable user-friendliness and ergonomics come together to deliver a truly exceptional experience.”

The Print Sh0w 2023 takes place at the NEC, Birmingham, from 19-21 September.

www.yourprintspecialists.co.uk