Your Print Specialists (YPS) has announced the launch of Your Print Institute, designed to offer training courses, workshops and vocational education to the digital print industry.

Your Print Institute is an initiative designed to help commercial printers, sign makers, designers, creatives and crafters gain skills that allow them to harness their talents and help them get saleable products to market, through using local resource centres that enable and support digital print making, explained YPS.

“Your Print Institute is a unique opportunity for everyone in the industry, from technical and application experts, manufacturers and suppliers to come together with end users, home-workers and students to share knowledge, experience and expertise.

“This will help creatives and small businesses looking to get involved in digital print the ability to accelerate ideas, to connect with key personnel and share resource and knowledge to help them get their creative businesses up and running.”