Your Print Specialists (YPS) has announced the launch of its ‘Business in a Box’ that can help garment and textile decorators set up a complete business they can operate from home.

The bundle consists of an Epson SureColour SC-F500 digital inkjet printer, a PixMax heat press, a Singer heavy duty sewing machine and a starter kit of thread, transfer paper and inks.

Georgia Brown, sales director for YPS, said: “For creatives and entrepreneurs, getting products and ideas to market can be restricted by costs, space, skills and, sometimes, financial barriers. This is before you even think about getting your dream of working for yourself off the ground.

“Our ‘Business in a Box’ provides the opportunity to bring your ideas to life affordably, with a small footprint and with no specialised skill requirements.

The company’s ‘Business in a Box’ bundles were originally meant to be launched alongside its Your Print Institute hubs, which were due to open initially in Newcastle, Manchester and London.

“While these openings are on hold until the outbreak of Covid-19 is under control, the concept of a cost-effective complete solution for a home printing business is potentially a source of hope for people looking to develop a new source of income,” added Georgia.

“Working from home could become a reality, and the textile market is in fast growth, especially for personalised products, including home décor, clothing, promotional goods, crafting and giftware to name a few.

“The ‘Business in a Box’ is a complete solution that allows people to run a business at home with no added overheads or unnecessary outsourcing.

“Although our Print Institute Hubs are not available to visit, our Ambassadors and other experts are also available to help with all aspects of setting up and running your new print business.”

www.yourprintspecialists.co.uk