Your Embroidery Services (YES) went into voluntary liquidation on 15 October 2026.

The directors of the hardware and consumables company, which are listed as John-Paul Burton and his father Roy Burton on Companies House, sent an email to customers on 20 October to clarify that it had entered voluntary liquidation.

“We are now working with the appointed liquidator to address the situation as responsibly as possible and to seek the best possible outcomes for our existing customers and team members.

“We have also informed our suppliers, many of whom have expressed their sympathy and gratitude towards our customers with a willingness to assist our customers wherever possible.

“SWF embroidery machine customers: As an initial update for our SWF embroidery machine customers, discussions have commenced regarding future servicing arrangements, machine parts and warranty matters.

“Although YES Ltd will no longer be able to contact customers directly, we encourage you to monitor your email inbox for further updates and advice as more information becomes available.

“Customer service and support: Unfortunately, as all our team have now left the company, we are no longer able to provide servicing, technical assistance, or customer support.”

The email noted that for customers in Northern Ireland and Eire, Neil Branigan will continue to provide service and support.

The directors of the company, which Roy founded, signed off the email by thanking customers: “After 31 years of continuous business since February 14th 1995, we would like to express our sincere gratitude to all our valued and loyal customers for their support, trust and business over those years.

“It has been a privilege to serve you, and we are truly grateful to everyone who has been part of our journey.”