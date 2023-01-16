A North Yorkshire business specialising in workwear and other decorated garments for the equestrian sector has been relaunched after being taken over.

Issey Gill, who is an experienced rider with a background in workwear, has taken on Northallerton-based Equithread and relaunched it this month with a new website and marketing campaign.

The business was started in 2019 but was put on hold after the Covid-19 pandemic started. It specialises in high-quality workwear and uniforms for stables, riders and other equestrian businesses, personalised using direct-to-film (DTF) printing and Tajima embroidery machines.

Its range, in sizes for men, women and children, comprises: jackets and coats including blouson, softshell, insulated and padded styles; bodywarmers and gilets including fleece, padded and softshell styles; sweatshirts, fleeces and hoodies; and T-shirts and long- and short-sleeved polo shirts.

It also offers baseball caps and beanie hats, which can also be personalised, and other promotional merchandise to offer a “one-stop shop” for the equestrian sector. A minimum order of six items with the same logo is required for personalisation.

Issey said: “We’re a brand focused on building partnerships and providing a bespoke personalised service, and I am astounded at the response we have had since the relaunch.

“Our state-of-the-art in-house production facilities, highly skilled artwork and production team and strong relationships with suppliers means we can offer a reliable, all-round service.

“We are looking forward to investing heavily in a single-head embroidery machine in the coming months.”

Equithread is in partnership with horse care brand Connolly’s Red Mills, Richmond Equestrian Centre in North Yorkshire, horse racing and breeding enterprise Juddmonte and horse-racing organisation The Jockey Club.

www.equithread.co.uk