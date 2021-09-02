That is the reason for our omnipresent approach. Creating content for our business has opened up a lot of opportunities to us, and we repurpose that content for multiple different uses.

Let’s find an example of what I mean. Let’s say a new pub opens in town and you want to print their merch. You can tag them in a photo of you drinking at their pub on Instagram (first touchpoint). You could be wearing your uniform from your studio (second touchpoint). You have a chat with them at the bar about how they are getting on in the town (third touchpoint). You follow their new social accounts.

Later that week you embroider a jacket for another customer and make a TikTok about it. They will be more likely to be shown this content as you had a digital interaction with them recently (fourth touchpoint). You send an email campaign about your latest embroidery job and mention a blog post all about how to order merch for a team (fifth touchpoint). You leave a little freebie with them, such as a mini Squeegee keychains – they post about it on Facebook (sixth touchpoint). Finally, they keep noticing your little branded car nip around the local area (seventh touchpoint).

They are essentially primed to buy from you now as they know your name, you have built a rapport, and they trust you have done a good job for a similar business.

When I get out of my branded car, I’ll take off my embroidered jacket to reveal my screen printed shirt and give out engraved Squeegee keychains around town. It might be a bit crass, but I don’t care as our shameless advertising has resulted in a profitable and unstoppable small business with customers whom I actively seek out, instead of waiting to see who turns up at the door.

And that pub? It just put in an order for 500 shirts and we were the only company they went to for a quote.