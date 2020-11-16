The personalised merchandise company embroidered shirts, sweats and jackets using logo artwork supplied by the YMCA Newark & Sherwood, a local charity supporting the community through the promotion of healthy living, youth development and social responsibility.

The logo design was then digitised and embroidered onto four long sleeve shirts, four sweatshirts, 12 padded jackets and two parka jackets for the YMCA Newark & Sherwood team using Wrigleprint‘s Melco EMT embroidery machines supplied by Amaya.

“The YMCA were very happy — the garments were a great choice, as their staff spend a lot of time in the elements working outside on the various sports activities they do at the new purpose-built sports complex in Newark,” explained Scott Wrigley, managing director of Wrigleprint.

The company embroidered the Tee Jays Perfect Long Sleeve Oxford Shirt (T4000) and Ladies Perfect Long Sleeve Oxford Shirt (T4001), as well as the Canvas Unisex Sponge Fleece Sweatshirt (CV3901) from Bella + Canvas and the Kariban Lightweight Long Padded Parka Jacket (KB6128), which were all supplied by PenCarrie. The YMCA logo was also embroidered onto the Result Urban Snow Bird Padded Jacket (R194M) and Urban Ladies Snow Bird Padded Jacket (R194F), which were both supplied by Prestige Leisure.

