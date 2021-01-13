Your Embroidery Services (YES) has revealed its rebranded YES Group look, including a new icon and redesigned website.

“The fresh approach to our image in the form of the two fluid arc shapes sees the company overhaul the linear image of the retro globe with a new contemporary design, which addresses 25 years in business and our heightened sense of direction as we move into 2021, creating a unified personality and complementing our digital presence,” explained YES.

“Over the coming months, YES Group’s new identity will propagate across our new website, artfully bringing together our specialist products and technology.

“We have redesigned and developed the YES website with better access to information, when customers require it. Designed by sectors, the flow of content also includes a knowledge hub giving our customers 24-hour problem solving, with bite-sized videos and how-to technical information.

“We plan to publish lots of editorial content across a range of media and digital outlets — you will be invited to join our online presentations, chats, and creative live demonstrations and group seminars, so watch for big announcements!”

