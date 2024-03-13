New from YES Group is the ColDesi UV 24H3R, a direct-to-film (DTF) UV printer.

The roll-fed printer, which promises “vibrant, full-colour digital prints”, incorporates white, colour, clear and lamination in one unit. Capable of producing 4.8 linear metres per hour, with a maximum width of 600mm, it has three print heads.

“Designed for volume production without compromising on quality, the ColDesi UV 24H3R stands out as a superior alternative to traditional printing methods. Whether you’re creating bespoke stickers or precise product markings, this printer delivers with speed and precision, saving you both time and money,” said YES.

“The UV DTF technology at the heart of this printer offers more options, allowing for a broader range of applications and materials. With its robust construction and user-friendly interface, the ColDesi UV 24H3R is not just a tool but a game-changer for your business, enabling you to tap into new markets and opportunities with its versatile printing capabilities.”

Transfers can be applied to a wide range of materials, from plastic and glass to wood and ceramics. The machine measures 175cm long by 96cm wide, and 145cm high, and comes with training and software, along with a one-year warranty.

www.yesltd.co.uk