New from YES Group are the Ricoma RCM20 and MT20 8s Series embroidery machines. “Available as one-, two- and three-head 20-needle models, the Ricoma RCM20 and MT20 8s are packed full of advanced technology,” reports YES.

Starting with 20 needles, anything is possible, adds YES: you can calibrate a set of needles for different fabric applications to enable maximum stitch quality on specific garments such as workwear, caps and knitwear, and even have a set of needles for techniques such as leather embroidery ready to go!

“This advanced 20-needle technology can reduce your set-up times between projects so you can spend more time running your business,” adds the company. “From embroidering large orders to fine detail, the Ricoma RCM20 and MT20 8s are perfectly engineered for extra small to large embroidery projects, including embroidering caps, flats, jackets, bags and more at high speeds of up to 1,200 stitches per minute, without compromising on quality.”