The full range of new SWF KX Series embroidery machines are being launched in the UK through YES Group.

Available for delivery in January 2022, the line-up features single-heads, high-speed multi-heads and dual-function machines with the latest operational technology.

New features include automatic thread tensioning for a flatter cleaner stitch and digitally controlled presser feet that automatically control fabrics of all thicknesses.

They offer high-speed stitching with speeds of 1,200 stitches per minute on stitching lengths up to and over 12mm.

Also new is a smaller cylinder arm for smaller, tighter spaces and pockets, a picker-free system for a positive trimming cycle, an easy-change tool-less cap driver, and a servo drive system for high-quality stitch precision.

The machines feature an automatic oil lubrication system and a 15-inch touch screen, with an industrial heavy, steel machine body built with steel gears.

YES Group, formerly Your Embroidery Services, is taking orders now for the new SWF KX Series for delivery in early January 2022.

YES Group director John-Paul Burton said: “SWF embroidery technology is evolving faster than ever. Companies and individuals need to keep up with major tech trends or run the risk of being left behind.”

