This video from YES contains information on how to hibernate your DTG printer correctly, so that you don’t return to any problems.

The company comments: “To hibernate your machine, please complete only half of the video, to the point where the printer is fully cleaned out, with the head flushed and the capping station and wiper blade cleaned and parked.

“Make sure the pipes are truly cleaned out and you have genuine DTG Digital cleaning solution in the CMYK and white ink management systems and pipework, together with 5ml of DTG Cleaner in the capping station,” adds YES. “Once this is done, there is no monthly clean out needed.”

If you are unsure about any aspects of this advice, contact YES support on: 01623 863343.

www.yesltd.co.uk