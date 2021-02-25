Xpres is to hold a three-day virtual event from 15-17 March.

Designed to recreate the trade show exhibition experience through digital demonstrations and offers, ‘Xpres @ Home’ will be a one-off digital extravaganza that will allow customers to view a vast array of hardware in our Inspiration Suite, all from the comfort of your own home or office, explained the company.

Xpres are now taking bookings for virtual demonstrations from 15-17 March, as well as offering exclusive access to special deals on a wide range of hardware.

Call 01332 855085 or email [email protected] to book your personal demonstration.

www.xpres.co.uk