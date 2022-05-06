Xpres showcased the PPS Innovation desktop curer, the XP1311 DTF Cure Box, at the Printwear & Promotion Live! show in April.

The desktop curing unit, which is designed to cure both direct-to-film (DTF) and direct-to-garment (DTG) prints, is nicknamed “the pizza oven” due to its innovative design, explained Keith Thomsett, the business area team leader at Xpres.

It is priced at £545, and can also be ordered as part of a full DTF/DTG kit with the Epson SC-F2100. The printer uses one ink set for both DTG and DTF, and it takes just seconds to switch between the two.

The heat-adjustable Cure Box is available to order now from Xpres.

