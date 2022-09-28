Garment decorators are being offered inspiration at a two-day open house at the showrooms for Xpres’s portfolio of print equipment as well as Kustom Kit and Vanilla clothing.

They are invited to attend Charterhouse Holdings’ headquarters in Castle Donington, near Derby, on 5 or 6 October 2022 to see the latest print technology and clothing collections.

There will be demonstrations of the broad range of equipment supplied by Xpres, including dye sublimation machines, printer/cutters and heat presses, and get advice from product experts.

Visitors can also visit Xpres’ newly upgraded showroom for Epson and Aeoon equipment, offering all levels of direct-to-garment (DTG) print machines as well as direct-to-film (DTF) printing.

The open days will also offer a chance to visit the first-floor showroom for clothing brands Kustom Kit and Vanilla including the complete 2022 collections.

There will be special offers for people attending the event which runs from 9am to 5pm on both days.

Attendees should register in advance by using the online form or phoning 01332 85 50 85 or emailing sales@xpres.co.uk.

www.xpres.co.uk