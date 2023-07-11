This includes the Epson SC-F6400, a 44”, four-colour dye sublimation printer that features high-capacity ink pouches containing 45% more ink, which helps to reduce replacement time and waste, explains the equipment supplier.

“Its PrecisionCore MicroTFP print head also increases output by up to 20%, compared to the SC-F6300.

“The Epson SC-F6400H Sublimation Printer takes the production of the SC-F6400 and combines it with an extended colour gamut featuring fluorescent pink and fluorescent yellow (FpFy), light cyan and light magenta (LcLm) or orange and violet (OrVi) inks.

“It also offers users a complete solution, so everything works in harmony, from hardware and software to print heads, ink and warranty.”

Also available, the Texpres Roll to Roll Calender Press offers a perfect drying and curing partner to any large-format sublimation printer, adds Xpres.

“Using its precision roller feed system and infrared heat source, the Texpres transfers sublimation prints from paper onto polyester fabrics, delivering impeccable results every time!”

In addition, the Sawgrass SG500 Virtuoso A4 Printer offers a desktop sublimation solution that’s “designed to minimise ink and power consumption, while maximising quality and efficiency”, enabling users to “create the highest definition images with the lowest per image cost”.

