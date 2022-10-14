Garment decoration specialist Xpres has extended its direct-to-film (DTF) portfolio with accessories from print giant Kodak.

From the Kodacolor brand, it has added printable film sheets, available in packs of 100 and in different sizes from A4 to A3, and rolls of film available in different sizes from 30m by 50m to 60cm by 100cm.

It is also offering Kodacolor DTF Adhesive Hotmelt Powder, in 1kg packs. It provides a soft and flexible image for adhesion to man-made and natural fabrics including polyester, nylon, rayon, blends and cotton.

Xpres also offers inks and maintenance liquid as part of its DTF offering which also includes its own film sheets and powder. Xpres is also a supplier of Epson’s SureColor SC-F2100 printer which can be used for both DTF and direct-to-garment (DTG) printing.

Matt Housley, Xpres product manager, said: “We are incredibly excited that our burgeoning DTF offering has been extended with these new introductions from one of the giants of film and ink manufacturing technology.

“Xpres is renowned for its range of premium products and Kodak’s outstanding DTF consumables were therefore a natural addition at a time when DTF developments are dominating the industry.

“These are universal products that will work seamlessly with most DTF solutions and deliver high quality, consistent results every time.”

www.xpres.co.uk