Print equipment specialist Xpres has acquired the rights to manufacture and distribute Adkins heat presses globally.

The acquisition, which includes all intellectual property, builds on Xpres’s long-term distribution partnership for the range of heat presses.

It follows the news over the summer that manufacturer A Adkins & Sons, based in Hinckley in Leicestershire, was due to cease trading after 83 years of operation.

Under the terms of the deal, Xpres has purchased all of Adkins’ “considerable” stocks of presses and spare parts which will allow it to offer continued supply and support to Adkins’ global network of distributors.

Miles Carter, CEO of Xpres parent company Charterhouse Holdings, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Adkins to our in-house brand portfolio. Adkins presses are iconic and revered for their outstanding performance and durability.

“This deal will ensure continuity of supply and service both for Xpres customers and the wider community of loyal Adkins users.”

Due to the existing distribution partnership, the entire range of Adkins-manufactured heat presses is available via Xpres’s website but a new revised Adkins website will be launched “shortly”.

Xpres, based in Castle Donington near Derby, is distributor for a wide range of equipment for garment printing from brands such as Epson, Aeoon, Mimaki, Oki and Sefa as well as its own equipment, accessories and printable garment brand, Vanilla.

