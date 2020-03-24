Xpres has been announced as the exclusive UK distributor of the new Epson SureColor SC-F3000 direct-to-garment (DTG) printer.

The new model is designed to appeal to T-shirt printers with medium to high volume production levels, which demand high-quality output and print flexibility for a variety of garments, says Xpres.

“Set to be priced at less than £40,000 and with production speeds of up to 60 T-shirts per hour, the SC-F3000 offers lower running costs and reduced downtime, representing exceptional value for decorators needing increased DTG production capacity.”

The SC-F3000 features new PrecisionCore TFP10 industrial-level print heads, as well as Auto Platen Gap adjustment with sensors that automatically detect garment surface height. It comes with a continuous ink supply system (CISS) with compact 1.5-litre ink pouches, and new ink droplet placement technology promising “highly accurate print quality,” adds Xpres.

It also offers easy access for consumable replacement and routine maintenance, and is EcoPassport (CPSIA) and GOTS-certified.

The SC-F3000 will be unveiled in the UK market this June through a number of launch events hosted by Xpres.

www.xpres.co.uk