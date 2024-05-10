The Adkins Inline 800 is a large capacity, DTF powder shaker cure unit offering low operating power, ease of use and fast curing times, says Xpres
Its powerful shaker ensures even distribution of powder across DTF roll films up to 800mm in width, and the unit includes “high-efficiency curing lamps that cure powder quickly and evenly for high-quality prints that last.
“The Inline 800 is easy to operate and maintain with its intuitive touchscreen control panel, easy access for cleaning and built-in filtration unit.
“Compatible with a wide range of DTF roll-to-roll printers, it’s a versatile and reliable solution for any DTF production environment!”
Xpres also offers Adkins and Sefa heat presses, including clam and swing presses, pocket and cap presses, pneumatic presses and large-format presses for a range of applications. Selected presses also feature ChromaLuxe-approved certification.