Its powerful shaker ensures even distribution of powder across DTF roll films up to 800mm in width, and the unit includes “high-efficiency curing lamps that cure powder quickly and evenly for high-quality prints that last.

“The Inline 800 is easy to operate and maintain with its intuitive touchscreen control panel, easy access for cleaning and built-in filtration unit.

“Compatible with a wide range of DTF roll-to-roll printers, it’s a versatile and reliable solution for any DTF production environment!”

Xpres also offers Adkins and Sefa heat presses, including clam and swing presses, pocket and cap presses, pneumatic presses and large-format presses for a range of applications. Selected presses also feature ChromaLuxe-approved certification.

