Printhead specialist Xaar has unveiled a new high-viscosity pigmented water-based inkset that promises to deliver “disruptive performance benefits” in the direct-to-garment (DTG) sector.

The company, based in Cambridge, collaborated with global ink developer and manufacturer Nazdar to create the HighV Aqua Tex.

Chemists at US-based Nazdar were able to produce a new fluid technology that can deliver clarity and high pigment loading while simultaneously reducing the use of raw materials and energy costs.

It means that vibrant, colour-rich textiles can now be achieved by using half the traditional amount of ink and printhead passes, promising to deliver significant machine productivity savings.

The HighV Aqua Series includes a high-viscosity white ink that can achieve efficient high-quality textile printing when coupled with Xaar’s TF Technology for ink recirculation embedded within its Aquinox printhead.

Presenting the new inkset at print equipment exhibition Drupa at Messe Düsseldorf in Germany this month, the company said the product would “deliver disruptive performance benefits in the DTG sector”. It is yet to be made available commercially.

Karl Forbes, Xaar’s group research and development director, said: “From UV inks requiring less curing energy to aqueous inks containing high pigment loading and a lower ratio of water, inkjet is now able to deliver the performance, sustainability and innovation demanded, rewriting the rulebook for textile printing and many other applications.”

