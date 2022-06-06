The design was part of three big-selling merch T-shirt designs for the box-office hit World of Warcraft, all separated by Flying Colours and printed by Advartex.

“Whether its solid block colours or a complex colour photographic image, we only ever use Adobe Photoshop for colour separation,” says Engin.

“We go through the original image and ‘separate’ each colour to eventually build them up so that the separation looks identical to the original image – generally, what we see on screen is how the final print on the shirt will look.”

www.advartex.co.uk

www.flyingcolourstextiles.com