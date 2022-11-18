Top industry suppliers recommend brandable products to get your World Cup campaign started…
Prestige Leisure: Beechfield Stadium Scarf Available in 12 contrast colourways, this 100% soft-touch acrylic scarf is made using a double-layer knit and features tassel trims.
Quadra’s Teamwear Shoe Bag Perfect for rebranding, this sports carrier has a wipe clean interior, plus large side panels and a simple webbing carry handle.
Sol’s Imperial T-Shirt This 190gsm tee is available for both men and women. It’s made from a 100% semi-combed ringspun cotton jersey fabric for optimal decoration results and comes in 46 colours.
Just Hoods by AWDis’s Sports Polyester Hoodie This athleisure-inspired hoodie is available in 12 colours and features a stylish three-panel hood and kangaroo pouch pocket.
Just Cool by AWDis’s Contrast Cool T Made from Neoteric fabric, this 100% polyester T-shirt is moisture-wicking and quick-drying, has a classic self-fabric crew neck and raglan sleeves, and comes in 20 contrast colourways for matching to team colours.
Beechfield’s Stadium Beanie This double-layer knit beanie is available in a variety of team colourways. It has a cuffed design with a colour contrast pom-pom, plus a tear-away label for easy rebranding.
Écologie by AWDis’s Ambaro Recycled Sports Tee This textured T-shirt is made from recycled polyester derived from plastic bottles. It has an active-fashion fit and side seams for shape, plus a taped neck and twin-needle detailing on the hem and sleeves; a women’s companion style is also available.
Mantis World’s Essential T This modern-fit T-shirt is available for both men and women in 13 colours. It’s made from 100% organic or in-conversion-to-organic cotton, and comes with a tear-away label. Companion styles for babies and kids are also available.