After 30 years making and then decorating garments, Bev Mapes decided she needed a new challenge. Devastated by the loss of her husband Rob, who died aged only 51 six years ago, she nearly gave up her business, Portsmouth-based Designs Alike. Instead, she invested in dye-sublimation equipment, a move that set her off in successful new directions.

“It was something we had to learn from scratch,” she recalls. “It just enabled us to branch out into something completely new. If I hadn’t done it, we wouldn’t be where we are now.”

With an eight-strong workforce, Designs Alike is now manufacturing and customising garments from workwear to teamwear, but most significantly kit for over 1,000 UK dancers taking part in the annual Dance World Cup. It is a company of “two halves”, Bev explains. One is embroidery and printing on bought-in products, mainly workwear such as hi-vis items; the other is “purely bespoke” garments that are made to order using dye sublimation.

“There’s a little bit of crossover as there are dance schools and gym clubs that maybe want a bespoke tracksuit but an off-the-shelf T-shirt. We’ve also supplied a few companies with bespoke hoodies that we’ve manufactured for them.”