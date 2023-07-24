Corporate clothing specialists Incorporatewear Ltd and Direct Corporate Clothing Plc have joined forces to create Workwear Uniform Group (WWUGL).

The new group will deliver an ambitious strategic growth plan with significant investment in physical infrastructure and new systems.

Both companies will continue to operate independently with their own clients, but will work closer together to offer a one-stop solution to customers.

“Each group brand excels in a distinct phase of the workwear lifecycle. Bringing them together means we can offer that excellence across our customer base – delivering fully managed, cradle-to-grave contract solutions,” says Sam Sohal, WWUGL Chief Executive.

“We believe this consolidation and sizable investment will deliver sustainable growth, the best in market service for our customers and commercial and financial security for the group and its family of companies.”

Group initiatives include a fully automated warehousing and distribution product handling system, the amalgamation of company processes under a single ERP system and investment in online digital platforms. The 150+ workforce is also relocating to new headquarters in Oldbury, West Midlands.

Rebecca Jones, Managing Director of Direct Corporate Clothing says: “The new Group enables us to service and provide solutions to customers across the entire workwear lifecycle, from designing and sourcing products to their manufacture, distribution and even end-of-product-life processing.”

She adds the group is committed to sustainability: “We estimate there will be a 46 per cent reduction in our Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions as a result of our head office refurbishment and new automated warehouse.”

The new WWUGL brand portfolio also includes Workwear Uniform Group BV, which services the Group’s European customer base, global sourcing specialists GiSa and Sri Lanka-based K&D Manufacturing which provides in-house production support.

