MyWorkwear has announced it will continue its sponsorship of a Midlands motorsport team, providing them all with uniforms.

The company, based in Telford in Shropshire, will be workwear sponsor for University of Wolverhampton Racing Team (UWR) for a fourth time, supporting them through the 2022 motorsports season.

The team is made up of student engineers from a range of university courses including motorsport, automotive, mechatronics, aerospace, manufacturing, mechanical and chemical engineering.

Last year, the team won their class in the F3 Cup but for 2022, they will compete in the new Praga Cup, the Czech car manufacturer’s first one-make race series.

Shane Kelly, UWR professional racing driver and team mentor, said: “This is going to be an exciting year with the Praga Cup giving our students greater exposure to more publicity, ensuring what they achieve is seen.

“Having a quality uniform provided for the students helps them to look and feel like a professional team, which is even more important with the increased media coverage from Praga and our involvement with the Morgan Motor Company this year.”

UWR provides hands-on industry experience to students in building and racing cars, with alumni now found working for the likes of Mercedes F1, Williams F1, Bentley, Aston Martin and the Morgan Motor Company.

James Worthington, managing director of MyWorkwear, said: “After such a successful season in 2021, we are looking forward to kitting out the new influx of students in their branded team kit and are excited to see what they can achieve in the Praga Cup.

“Together with our fellow sponsors, we are proud to be supporting the future of engineering and manufacturing and look forward to cheering the team on from the grandstands for another year.”

Other sponsors include Highclear Investments, The Hadley Group, FBC Manby Bowdler, Tungaloy UK, Sercal NDT and its Aberdeen-based parent company, Oceanscan.

