CTS UK, which supplies workwear and other products and services to businesses, has expanded its print capabilities by investing in a new direct-to-film (DTF) set-up.

It has bought the Resolute R-Jet Pro DTF machine, launched last year by Resolute DTG and TheMagicTouch, which prints graphics onto water-based film transfers for garment printing.

CTS UK, based in Northallerton in North Yorkshire, produced its first large batch of transfers using the new DTF printer for 1,000 sponsorship T-shirts for the Northallerton 10K race at the end of May.

Howard Gill, managing director of CTS UK, said: “We are proud of the high-quality prints on these T-shirts as we have invested heavily in this advanced DTF technology.

“We have seen fantastic outcomes and received positive feedback. We are now able to produce and deliver higher volumes than before of personalised workwear and hi-vis clothing and print-on-demand products.”

The print design for the Northallerton 10K T-shirts consisted of branding for the 19 businesses that sponsored the race, including CTS UK.

It was held in aid of Northallerton charity Pendragon Community Trust which provides support to those with physical, mental and emotional difficulties and their families and carers.

Jules Downes, the charity’s development manager, said: “The T-shirts, which were given to everyone who completed the 10K, are a fantastic reminder of a very special day. The T-shirts have all our sponsors’ names on and I am sure will be valued by everyone who took part in the race.

“They look fantastic and I would like to thank CTS UK for their kindness and generosity. It is fitting and rewarding that a local Northallerton-based company like CTS should become involved in helping a local charity like ours. We are very grateful.”

Howard, who took part in the race, added: “I turned 50 at the end of May and having reached this milestone I thought it would be appropriate to participate in the 10K race in the town we are based. There was a great community spirit, and it was a thoroughly enjoyable experience.

“We were thrilled to supply the T-shirts for the race participants. We felt like it was a positive way in which we could contribute to a very popular race to support a very popular charity.”

