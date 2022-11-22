MyWorkwear has expanded through a merger with 925 Workwear, another Shropshire-based supplier of personalised workwear.

Established by Aaron Morrison-Ward in 2020, 925 Workwear in Market Drayton has grown to have over 300 customers along with excellent reviews across Google and Facebook.

Citing a “similar customer-focused ethos”, Aaron and the owners of MyWorkwear opted to bring the two businesses together under the MyWorkwear brand as an opportunity to offer “the best workwear solution for customers”.

The merger follows Telford-based MyWorkwear’s opening of a new production facility in April along with other substantial investment this year and a staff recruitment drive.

Aaron, who set up 925 Workwear to capitalise on a successful sales career in the personalised workwear sector, has joined MyWorkwear as sales manager as part of the deal.

He said: “After a successful two years building 925 Workwear Ltd from scratch, I feel it is the right time to bring the business under the umbrella of the larger MyWorkwear brand.

“I look forward to working with James and the MyWorkwear team and know that this move will benefit all the loyal 925 Workwear Ltd customers for the future.”

With further investment plans in place for the future, MyWorkwear has announced it is now on target to hit its £5 million annual revenue target next year – a year earlier than expected – and is forecasting further growth leading to the creation of extra jobs in 2023.

James Worthington, managing director of MyWorkwear, said: “We are excited to welcome Aaron and his customers to the MyWorkwear family. We are sure Aaron will be a valuable addition to our management team and we are all looking forward to supporting all the 925 Workwear Ltd customers with their workwear and uniform needs in 2023 and beyond.”

With over 40 years’ experience, MyWorkwear supplies custom clothing and personalised workwear to organisations large and small across the UK, decorating through both print and embroidery.

www.myworkwear.co.uk