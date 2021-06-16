James & Nicholson and Myrtle Beach have confirmed their workwear collections for 2021 with their new catalogues now available online.

The selections highlight the ongoing trend of combining leisurewear styles with workwear, such as James & Nicholson’s first jeans made with stretchable fabric and organic cotton in a modern wash. The catalogues and collections are available at fusiblesystems.co.uk.

This “crossover style” means function meets sustainable fabrics, work-specific details meet trendy looks, and flexible stretch meets sturdy Cordura.

Kai Gminder, managing director of Gustav Daiber, which owns the two brands, said: “We have been observing a trend towards combining workwear and leisure wear for years – even before the pandemic – and we are sure that this trend will continue on a national and international scale in the years to come.”

As previously featured in Images magazine, the unisex jeans with a straight cut are made of a sustainable material mix of organic cotton, recycled polyester and elasthane. The modern wash paired with functionality and stretch make the jeans suitable for both work and leisure time.

More freedom of movement is also provided by the new JN1812 Workwear Stretch-Pants Slim Line.

The JN1813 Workwear Pants 4-Way Stretch Slim Line, elastic in all four directions, features a combination of polyamide and elasthane, creating a stretch element that makes the trousers extremely comfortable in the buttocks area.

Two more new products have been added to James & Nicholson’s popular Strong collection: the JN1832 Workwear Pants Slim Line and workwear overalls. They are individually adjustable and extremely comfortable in the stomach area due to a button placket at the waistband (JN1833).

In response to requests, the new workwear polo shirts and T-shirts of the Strong collection are now made of a 50/50 mix of organic cotton and recycled polyester – both sustainable materials.

The JN1823/JN1824 Ladies’/Men’s Workwear T-Shirts are not only shape retaining, but have added leisure style due to their contrasting insets on the sides and shoulders.

The same goes for the polo shirts (JN1825/JN1826) with a knitted collar and a button placket with three or four buttons. Moreover, for higher visibility in day-to-day work, the T-shirts (JN1837/JN1838) and polo shirts (JN1829/JN1830) in the trendy signal colours neon-yellow and neon-orange have been added to the product line. All the products are durable and easy-care.

In the spring collection, James & Nicholson has expanded its repertoire of workwear essentials, particularly light jackets and hoodies. Especially trendy are the knitted fleece jackets (JN1817/JN1818) in melange look – a contrasting highlight for modern corporate outfits. The Sweatshirt (JN839) brings extra comfort with its double-layered hood.

The JN1819/JN1820 Ladies’/Men’s Hybrid Jackets feature fashionable neon elements on the zips. The softshell hybrid vests (JN1821/JN1822) are the sleeveless counterpart.

The JN1814/JN1815 Hardshell Workwear Jackets are suitable for protection against wind and water. Their durable and sturdy ripstop fabric made of 100% recycled polyester is wind- and waterproof (10,000mm water column). However, it is also breathable and permeable to water vapour.

Within the Myrtle Beach headwear and accessory collection, the new Workwear Beanies (MB7137/MB7139) offer a classic cut, rib design and a pleasant, soft touch, again meeting customer requests for multi-purpose products for work and leisure time.

The functional headwear range includes hats and caps with an extra-long neck guard. The MB6242 Function Hat with Neck Guard is made of a wind- and water-repellent micro-fibre fabric, which makes it pleasant to wear, as well as an elastic cord for width adjustment.

The MB6243 6 Panel Cap with Neck Guard is also available in one size (55-60 cm) and can be adjusted in width using a cord.

fusiblesystems.co.uk