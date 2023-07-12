Workwear Express has collaborated with Britain’s Got Talent winner Viggo Venn to create a limited edition hi-vis safety vest.

Each sale of the ‘Viggo Vest’ will result in a donation to the Lighthouse Club, a charity offering financial and emotional support to the construction industry and their families. The initiative ties in with the charity’s #makeitsvisible campaign.

“The marriage of safety and style has always been at the heart of our product development,” said Steven Curran, managing director of the workwear and promotional clothing supplier.

“Collaborating with Viggo allowed us to create a vest that’s not just functional and fashionable, but also fosters a sense of social responsibility. We’re excited to be making a tangible difference in the industry we serve.”

Norwegian comedian Viggo Venn, added: “The chance to use comedy and clothing to raise awareness for such a crucial cause was a no-brainer. The Viggo Vest isn’t just a vest; it’s a beacon of hope for those who may be silently struggling.”

To celebrate the launch of the vest, Workwear Express and Viggo Venn have released a film that provides a sneak peek at the making of the vest and a look at the crucial work done by the Lighthouse Club.

www.workwearexpress.com/viggo-venn

www.lighthouseclub.org