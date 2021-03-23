Workwear Express has provided uniforms and personal protective equipment (PPE) to volunteers administering the coronavirus vaccinations.

The workwear, PPE and promotional clothing supplier in Durham has been outfitting more than 200,000 vaccination volunteers in the UK in partnership with St. John’s Ambulance and Royal Voluntary Service.

“When the Covid-19 pandemic hit over a year ago, we knew we had the ability to provide a very real support to keyworkers and NHS staff,” explained Steven Curran, CEO of Workwear Express.

“Not only were our operations in prime position to supply PPE direct from our UK warehouses, but we also had a strong drive to do our part in the best way we knew how.

“This vaccination feels like a landmark moment for all of us. Outfitting the individuals of St. John’s Ambulance and Royal Voluntary Service administering the vaccines is truly one of the proudest moments of our 31-year history.”

