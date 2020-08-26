Workwear Express has announced its acquisition of workwear supplier Krowmark.

The Durham-based supplier of workwear, promotional clothing and PPE made its first acquisition after Krowmark ceased operations earlier this year.

The company has also reported a 30% increase in turnover in 2020, as it continues making a series of new investments to support its three-year growth strategy, which aims for a £50million annual sales turnover by 2023. This includes the launch of a new tech platform and website to help improve the buying process for its customers.

Andrew Ward, chairman of Workwear Express, commented: “We set out on an ambitious growth strategy in 2018 with an aim to increase turnover by more than 20 per cent year-on-year to 2023. We’re on track to deliver against this strategy, which is seeing us invest heavily to meet customer demand.

“Market appetite for our product range has remained high even throughout the lockdown period, owing to our diverse customer base. We’re now actively recruiting across the business, and our 50 new roles this year follows a similar recruitment drive last year, providing job security to our people in the tough economic climate.

“In addition to these investments, we are also eyeing international expansion – with plans to launch in North America in the coming years. As a technology-led business in our sector we see a wealth of opportunity for us to disrupt markets internationally and build on our existing growth trajectory”.

