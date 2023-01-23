The team at North Yorkshire workwear specialist CTS UK are celebrating after gaining the ISO 9001 accreditation for quality management.

Managing director Howard Gill said that achieving BS EN ISO 9001:2015 was “a huge milestone for us and a ringing endorsement of what we have achieved in our two years of trading”.

Implementing the ISO 9001 quality management system demonstrates CTS’s commitment to ensuring, through its own agreed processes and procedures, that it implements everything that has been agreed on to deliver the highest standards of service to its customers and offer continuous improvements. It also shows that the company implements a systematic way of correcting any defects in a product or service.

Howard said: “This accreditation is one of the most widely used management systems globally and it reflects our effective processes and procedures, a critical tool for maintaining partnerships, profitability and increasing market potential.

“It is also a massive tribute to our hard-working team for their dedication in following processes and procedures to ensure our customers receive a top-level service.”

AJ Swinbank, founder and chairman of CTS UK, added: “This recognition of our internal quality management systems comes at an important time for us as we build upon our substantial progress during the past two years and seek to increase our product and client base.

“We are expanding quickly, with increased turnover and profits in 2021, new premises in Northallerton, new clients and brand-new state-of-the-art machinery.”

CTS UK’s many clients include Sports Direct, WS Transport, Heck, Woodsmith Construction, Events Leisure and Orchard Events Management.

www.ctstradesupplies.co.uk