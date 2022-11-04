Workwear specialist Ørn International has achieved its goal of officially becoming “Carbon Neutral” as part of efforts to become a truly sustainable business.

The company, based in Buckingham in the UK, has hit its target of no net release of carbon dioxide through carbon-offsetting projects in India.

It has offset 100 tonnes of CO2 by providing improved energy-efficient cooking stoves to socially deprived communities in India. These stoves reduce indoor air pollution which is much better for health, specifically for the women. Each stove will reduce emissions by around 1.46 tonnes of CO2 each year.

Ørn has offset another 100 tonnes through energising solar power in India. This project supports the implementation and installation of five grid-connected renewable solar energy power plants which, in total, are expected to reduce emissions by around 850,000 tonnes of CO2 each year.

Another 100 tonnes have been offset through the Sonawade Small Hydro Power Project – a small hydro power project of 4.0 MW (2 x 2 MW) capacity near the villages of Sonawade and Chandoli in the Sangli District of Maharashtra. Without this project, the equivalent power generation would have come from India’s regional, fossil fuel-heavy NEWNE grid. The project is expected to save around 17,000 tonnes of CO2 per year.

Achieving Carbon Neutral status is part of Ørn’s long-term sustainability strategy, driven by its “Sustainability Conversion Project” where it evaluates all areas of its operation that impact negatively on the environment.

Ørn has also pledged to partner only ethical and accountable producers that uphold and adhere to globally respected practices. This includes zero tolerance of modern slavery and a commitment that its suppliers will not use involuntary, forced or trafficked labour, nor hire any employee under the minimum age as established by law.

Ørn is also a Living Wage employer which ensures that all its employees aged 18 and over, including certain classes of contracted staff, are paid at least the official Living Wage.

Last year, Ørn launched EarthPro, a sustainable workwear collection made from post-consumer recycled polyester, which comes from plastic waste.

