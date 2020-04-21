Branded clothing company Portlantis has created slogan T-shirts and sweatshirts in support of the NHS Charities Together’s Covid-19 Urgent Appeal.

Trudy Reynolds of Portlantis said: “Like all garment decorators, our business really slowed down in March, but it became apparent very quickly that the situation facing the whole country was unprecedented.

“Not the sort of organisation to throw in the towel, we wondered what we could do to keep the wheels of industry turning and – even more importantly – what could we do to support the NHS staff and volunteers who were risking their lives on the frontline for the rest of us. We couldn’t make ventilators or facemasks, but we could make logo clothing!

“We asked Ellie Orton, CEO of NHS Charities Together, if we could use the charity logo on the sleeve and donate all profits to the appeal – and they were very happy for us to do so.”