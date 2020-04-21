Branded clothing company Portlantis has created slogan T-shirts and sweatshirts in support of the NHS Charities Together’s Covid-19 Urgent Appeal.
Trudy Reynolds of Portlantis said: “Like all garment decorators, our business really slowed down in March, but it became apparent very quickly that the situation facing the whole country was unprecedented.
“Not the sort of organisation to throw in the towel, we wondered what we could do to keep the wheels of industry turning and – even more importantly – what could we do to support the NHS staff and volunteers who were risking their lives on the frontline for the rest of us. We couldn’t make ventilators or facemasks, but we could make logo clothing!
“We asked Ellie Orton, CEO of NHS Charities Together, if we could use the charity logo on the sleeve and donate all profits to the appeal – and they were very happy for us to do so.”
The company has produced nearly 200 of the charity garments so far, using the Gildan Heavy Cotton T-shirt (GD05) and the Gildan Heavy Blend Sweatshirt (GD56) from PenCarrie. Both garments were decorated on a Hotronix Fusion Heat Press from Amaya using Poli-Flex Turbo Heat Transfer Vinyl from Dorotape, with the NHS Charities Together logo on the sleeve created using a Roland BN20 printer/cutter.
“We set up a special website: www.portlantis.org and began taking orders – most orders were from individuals, but some were from companies, usually with staff working from home who were happy to be seen on Zoom in their #stayathome T-shirts,” explained Trudy.
“Some of these companies even increased the size of the donation, which was wonderful. We’ve raised nearly £1200 so far, and orders are still coming in – some from as far away as Australia.”
The NHS Charities Together sleeve logo was created using a Roland BN20 printer/cutter