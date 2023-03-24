Our round-up of the industry’s latest workwear apparel is sure to offer your customers the comfort, style and practicality they need for their working day
From Snickers Workwear, the AllroundWork Full Zip Fleece Jacket‘s main fabric is constructed from 100% recycled polyester fibres, including 48% Repreve polyester. Made with a brushed inside and smooth outer surface with flatlock seams, the jacket features a chin guard and benefits from multiple pockets.
The Premium Long Sleeve Polo from Fruit of the Loom offers a 180gsm, 100% cotton style with ribbed sleeve cuffs and a classic fit. It comes in a variety of colours, including deep navy, forest green, white and black; an athletic heather colourway made from 90% cotton/10% recycled polyester is also available.
New from Result Genuine Recycled, the Recycled Ripstop Padded Safety Jacket with water-repellent finish is breathable and windproof, has a recycled, abrasion-resistant ripstop outer, Repreve performance recycled padding, and is available in three colourways, with the yellow and orange certified by EN ISO 20471:2013+A1: 2016 Class 2.
Continental Clothing’s new range of unisex aprons offers two styles: a classic, full-length barperson’s apron, and a short-length waiter’s apron. They are made from Gots-approved, 100% organic cotton in black and white, while the natural, undyed colourway is 60% recycled organic cotton/40% GRS recycled polyester.
Beechfield’s Circular Patch Beanie is available in a range of bold colours to suit any company, brand or team. It’s made from a soft-touch fabric in a double-layer, knitted construction, and features a round decoration area that’s perfect for personalisation with logos or branding.
The Pro Polo from Pro RTX promises all-day comfort, with twin-needle stitching for extra durability. The polo shirt is offered in a wide size range and designed for easy rebranding, making it an ideal option for a workplace uniform. The Ladies Pro Polo is also available, and comes in a feminine fit with enhanced durability.
The Pro Stud Coverall from Regatta Professional is made from a 245gsm, polycotton fabric blend with a stud-fastened collar and concealed, snap front fastening. Available in a regular and long leg length, it also features multiple pockets including kneepad pockets, as well as a part-elasticated waist.