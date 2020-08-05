A hardwearing polo

R312X Apex Pocket Polo Shirt Result describes the R312X with button fastening chest pocket as “the ultimate 60ºC easy wash durable cotton polyester hard working polo work shirt”. Tough and hardworking, the polo is ideal to pair with any of the brand’s Work-Guard trousers or shorts and is suitable for working in the outdoors.

The R312X’s features include soft and breathable fabric, mechanical stretch fit, three-button reinforced placket, chest pocket with button fastening, ripple effect flat knit collar and cuff, drop sleeve, longer back length, reinforced side vents, critical twin needle stitching, collar stand & double layer shoulder panel. It is tag-free, making it ready-to-brand and is available in sizes XS-5XL and green, black, navy, red, royal, w/g grey, orange and white colours.