It’s certainly pretty chilly at the moment, and knitwear is the perfect layering option for your customers, whether they’re out and about, or wrapping up indoors. Check out our cosy selection of jumpers, cardigans, beanies and more for the latest decorator-friendly options

Snickers Workwear’s Merino Wool Beanie

Made from 100% merino wool, this one-size knitted beanie is naturally antibacterial, has a rubber badge on the front and offers a tight fit for wearing under a helmet

Tee Jays’ Men’s Half Zip

Made from a blend of Italian merino wool and polyacrylic yarn, this style has a tailored-fit, a high neck with a SBS zip, and a knitted rib on the hem and cuffs

Regatta Professional’s Solomon Zip-Neck Knitted Pullover

This men’s work jumper is made from a cotton, wool and acrylic fabric blend for comfort and durability, and comes in a stylish, country casual-inspired knitted design

James & Nicholson’s Men’s/Ladies’ Zip Cardigan

A new style, this is made from a lightweight, knitted fabric using 100% cotton, and features a full-length YKK zip and stand-up collar

Pro RTX’s Pro Security Sweater

This sweater uses 100% acrylic (470gsm) in a five-gauge knit for extra durability and comfort. It features polycotton tear-and-release fastened epaulettes, reinforced elbow patches and a pen pocket

Écologie by AWDis ’ Iguazu Knitted Hoodie

This rugged hoodie is made in a chunky tuck stitch using 70% regenerated cotton. It features a hood with drawcords, and ribbed hem and cuffs

Prestige Leisure: Premier Workwear’s Ladies Button Through Knitted Cardigan

This cotton-rich, fine-gauge knit cardigan has a button-through design with a V-neck, seven button fastening, and a ribbed knit hem and cuffs. It’s available in eight colours in women’s sizes 8-24

Beechfield’s Classic Engineered Deep Cuffed Beanie

This deep-cuffed beanie offers ample space for personalisation. Made using recycled polyester, it has a double-layer, ribbed knit design with an engineered crown for optimal comfort

For more knitwear options from leading brands, check out our February 2024 issue here

Enjoyed reading this post? Register to receive for your FREE copy of Images magazine every month