It’s certainly pretty chilly at the moment, and knitwear is the perfect layering option for your customers, whether they’re out and about, or wrapping up indoors. Check out our cosy selection of jumpers, cardigans, beanies and more for the latest decorator-friendly options
Snickers Workwear’s Merino Wool Beanie
Made from 100% merino wool, this one-size knitted beanie is naturally antibacterial, has a rubber badge on the front and offers a tight fit for wearing under a helmet
Regatta Professional’s Solomon Zip-Neck Knitted Pullover
This men’s work jumper is made from a cotton, wool and acrylic fabric blend for comfort and durability, and comes in a stylish, country casual-inspired knitted design
Pro RTX’s Pro Security Sweater
This sweater uses 100% acrylic (470gsm) in a five-gauge knit for extra durability and comfort. It features polycotton tear-and-release fastened epaulettes, reinforced elbow patches and a pen pocket
Prestige Leisure: Premier Workwear’s Ladies Button Through Knitted Cardigan
This cotton-rich, fine-gauge knit cardigan has a button-through design with a V-neck, seven button fastening, and a ribbed knit hem and cuffs. It’s available in eight colours in women’s sizes 8-24