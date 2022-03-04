“The design is part of our recently launched independent clothing brand, Haystack Tees, which is an adventure clothing brand inspired by nature,” explains Amy.

“The ‘Woman Up’ sweatshirt has been one of our bestsellers!”

The design was created using Wilcom’s Embroidery Studio E4, and then embroidered using a Ricoma MT1502 twin-head embroidery machine.

“It contains 9,934 stitches, and takes 14 minutes to complete,” adds Amy.

Needle in a Haystack used a selection of Madeira UK’s Polyneon embroidery threads for the design, including 1719 Chokecherry, 1611 Smoke, 1650 Fresh Pine and 1802 Snow White.

The company decorated Just Hoods by AWDis’ College Hoodie (JH001) and AWDis Sweatshirt (JH030), which were supplied by PenCarrie in dusty pink, storm grey, heather grey and jade.

