“A new design, the Game Witch, will be added to the collection soon too!”

Wioletta, who runs The Color of Space with her husband Konrad Kopec, uses a Brother Entrepreneur 6-Plus PR670E embroidery machine with threads from Madeira UK.

“Each witch is finished with beautiful metallic gold thread,” she adds, “which adds a lovely sheen to the design!”

The Color of Space’s witch designs have been embroidered onto sweatshirts from Stanley/Stella, which are made from 85% organic cotton/15% recycled polyester.

They were also embroidered onto 100% organic cotton tote bags from Stanley/Stella and Westford Mill.

www.thecolorofspace.com