These spook-tacular witch sweatshirts and tote bags were designed and embroidered by The Color of Space
Our new collections are based upon magical and mystical worlds, explained Wioletta Maciejowska-Kopec, owner/founder/designer of The Color of Space.
“The embroidered witches are some of our customers’ favourites — there are six witches in the collection: Green Witch, Divination Witch, Book Witch, Crystal Witch, Sea Witch and Animal Witch.
“A new design, the Game Witch, will be added to the collection soon too!”
Wioletta, who runs The Color of Space with her husband Konrad Kopec, uses a Brother Entrepreneur 6-Plus PR670E embroidery machine with threads from Madeira UK.
“Each witch is finished with beautiful metallic gold thread,” she adds, “which adds a lovely sheen to the design!”
The Color of Space’s witch designs have been embroidered onto sweatshirts from Stanley/Stella, which are made from 85% organic cotton/15% recycled polyester.
They were also embroidered onto 100% organic cotton tote bags from Stanley/Stella and Westford Mill.