Pro RTX is offering its UK customers the chance to win a promotional video tailored to their business.

Two competition winners will work with the brand’s video-making team to create a professional video for their individual companies, and will also receive a selection of Pro RTX’s key styles ahead of filming.

“The camera crew will visit you on your premises (adhering to all social distancing rules) to get to know a bit about you, and watch you in action to learn about the different print/embroidery techniques you use on your offering of Pro RTX garments,” explains the brand.

“The video will then be edited, packaged up and sent to you to use across all your promotional channels.

“We will be there to help along the way with any specific messaging and requirements, so the video is totally bespoke to your business.”

The competition is free to enter and closes on 31 August 2020; the terms and conditions can be found here.

To enter, visit imagesmag.uk/winvideoprortx

www.prortx.com