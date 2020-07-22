Ricoh has launched a competition offering businesses the chance to win a Ricoh Ri 100 direct-to-garment (DTG) printer.

To enter the free competition, entrants must visit www.winwithricoh.com to fill in their details and answer a few simple questions correctly.

Nick Macfarlane, DTG sales specialist at Ricoh UK, said: “We’re delighted to launch this competition to help a new or existing business explore this exciting, creative application.”

The deadline for entries is 17:30 (GMT) on 8 September 2020.

www.ricoh.co.uk