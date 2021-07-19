Leading schoolwear supplier William Turner has upgraded its website, adding many new features.

The site, which remains at william-turner.co.uk, now features a facility for buying made-to-order (MTO) garments online. It has also added live stock levels and an online returns process plus a live chat function.

Customers can also view their order status, track deliveries and download a report of their order history. The design studio has been upgraded for customising items from ties to bags.

Also new on the site is a media hub with all the company’s latest news while all the company’s ethical and environmental policies are now available to download.

Established in 1969 and based in Stockport, William Turner is a third-generation family business specialising in producing premium-quality school ties and accessories.

william-turner.co.uk