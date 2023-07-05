Staff at schoolwear supplier William Turner are doing the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge to raise money for Magic Breakfast, a charity that delivers free breakfasts to school children facing hunger.

Sales director Andy Smith, director John Turner, assistant buyer Karen Turner (no relation to John) and her sister Danielle are aiming to complete the 24.5-mile, 1,600-metre ascent in under 12 hours on 22 July.

The William Turner team is aiming to raise £5,000 for Magic Breakfast, explained Andy.

“We chose the charity after seeing them featured in The Times newspaper last Christmas as it is so relevant to the industry we work in. The children they will be providing breakfast for could well be wearing our uniform so it’s a great way to give a little back, and something so important in these children’s well-being and education.”

On their JustGiving page, the team has written: “As the cost of living continues to rise, statistics on hunger and food insecurity are becoming increasingly alarming. The latest Food Insecurity Tracker from the Food Foundation has found that four million children are at risk of starting their day hungry. This threatens the health, well-being, and contribution of a whole generation. For just 28p Magic Breakfast can give a child a nutritious breakfast at school as well as wrap-around support.”

The staff have been training separately until now but will be coming together soon for a long walk. “Next weekend we are ramping up [the training] and practising with a walk from Romiley near Stockport to Edale via Kinder Scout in the Derbyshire High Peak, which is around 20 miles with some good climbs included – but most importantly a pub at the end and train back home!”

Andy added: “We have done the Yorkshire Three Peaks before, but that was a few years back when we were younger and fitter, I am hoping experience makes up for that!”

To sponsor the William Turner team, go to www.justgiving.com/page/andrew-smith-1682851922434.

www.william-turner.co.uk