School and corporatewear supplier William Turner has produced a set of social distancing posters for retailers to use in-store when they reopen.
Ready to print, the posters are available to download for free at imagesmag.uk/WTposters.
The posters are designed to help retailers inform customers of their in-store social distancing messages. This includes a reminder for customers to remain two metres apart from other customers and staff at all times, and that a limited number of customers are allowed in-store at one time.